BRATTLEBORO — Rich Earth Institute will be hosting an open house from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event will be held on the first day of the planned three-day summit from Nov. 1 to 3.
At noon, there will be a keynote address titled Pipe Dream to Mainstream: Reporting on the Urine Revolution by Chelsea Wald, who will be presenting remotely from the Netherlands. Science journalist Wald is the author of the book "Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet" (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, 2021) and the Nature feature The urine revolution: how recycling pee could help to save the world (2022).
Following her presentation, there will be a discussion moderated by Shawn Shafner of The People’s Own Organic Power (POOP) Project. Shafner uses art, theater and education to break the potty taboo and catalyze a creative conversation about sustainable sanitation for the person, planet and world community.
Registration is available by visiting eventbrite.com/e/2022-rich-earth-virtual-summit-tickets-379330978167.
The Research Center is located at 355 Old Ferry Road, Brattleboro. Activities at the open house will include tours of Rich Earth’s urine processing facility, opportunities to test out urine fertilizer collection devices, and tastings of Rich Earth’s demonstration garden harvest.