Killington Resort's lift maintenance team is one of six selected to participate in the third annual Rise Up Challenge, which is supported by Leitner-Poma of America.
Other teams are based in Arapahoe Basin, Colo., Deer Valley, Utah, Mansfield Ski Club, Ontario, Mt. Hood Meadows, Ore., and Powder Ridge, Minn. They were chosen to compete for an education grant valued at $3,500 from lift manufacturer Leitner-Poma of America.
Resorts across North America nominated their up-and-coming lift maintenance members in the spring to participate in the 2023 Rise Up Challenge. The selected resorts will create videos showcasing the rising stars on their lift maintenance crews, alongside mentors and teammates. The videos will be shared mid-summer, and online voting will decide who walks away with the education grant and bragging rights.
“We launched the Rise Up Challenge two years ago to recognize the skill and potential of lift maintenance crews and work to reverse the loss of tribal knowledge that threatens the industry,” LPOA president Daren Cole stated. “Identifying rising talent and showing them a career path is a top priority for LPOA, and with resorts participating from across the continent, the Rise Up Challenge is one of the ways we aim to do this.”
Last year, Magic Mountain in Londonderry had participated in the challenge. Arizona Snowbowl won.
Ski Area Manager Publisher Olivia Rowan said the challenge is a way to bring "inspiring young leaders in lift maintenance to the forefront and celebrate the all-important lift maintenance teams across North America."
“We’re proud to work with Leitner-Poma again to showcase the skills, passion, and grit of these vital lift maintenance folks and to support their education," Rowan stated. "We can’t wait to see what this year’s videos bring.”
SAM will share the contestant videos and open the voting process in mid-summer. A winner will be announced in August. Keep up with the Challenge at saminfo.com/riseup.