BELLOWS FALLS — Three new cannabis businesses got the green light Tuesday night from the Rockingham Select Board.
Acting as the Rockingham Cannabis Control Board, the board had few questions about the businesses — one a retail store on Rockingham Road (Route 5) and the other two are interior growing operations, one on Westminster Street and the other in the Rockingham Industrial Park.
Gary Fox, Rockingham development director and interim zoning administrator, told the board that the three businesses already had all their permits from the state, as well as the Rockingham Development Review Board, and the Select Board's role was one of signing off on the projects.
The board had few if any questions about the three projects, which won't be able to start operation until the local 30-day appeal period passes.
The most ambitious of the three projects involves the renovation of the former DiBernardo Associates office building, which is at the corner of Route 5 and Darby Hill Road, into a retail store.
Joe Ruggiero of Saxtons River, doing business as 802 420 LLC, will own and operate the store, which is expected to operate seven days a week, 12 hours a day, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to its permit.
It will have an estimated three employees on site at all times, according to its permit. It will have an extensive security system in place, Ruggiero told the review board.
The Agency of Transportation, since Route 5 is involved, has required that the entrance to the store be moved to Darby Hill Road, rather than Route 5, and that a landscaped berm be built along Route 5 to deter any traffic.
The building remains owned by Joe DiBernardo, according to the permit.
Fox said Wednesday that more work needs to be done at the building before it can be opened, but he said the owner has installed a new handicapped ramp to improve access to the building.
One of the interior grow operations, Vermont Homegrow LLC, proposed by Jason Lemieux of Bellows Falls, just received its local permit from the Rockingham Development Review Board earlier this week.
Lemieux will rent space at 154 Westminster St. in a building owned by local businessman Randall Walter, and run "an aeroponic grow" facility. Fox said the one condition on the operation beyond standard conditions was "there cannot be any odor" coming from the building. There are no public hours at the site.
The Vermont Homegrow facility will be remotely managed, using modern cultivation techniques, according to its permit. It will have one to two employees, and during harvest, eight to 10 employees for seven days, four times a year.
The facility will be managed remotely, according to Lemieux's permit. There will be no change to the exterior of the building, which is located in the middle of a residential neighborhood, and at one time was the office for a fuel oil company.
The other grow operation, Green Mountain Craft Cannabis, will be at 30 Industrial Drive in the Rockingham Industrial Park, in a building currently owned by William Stewart. The building has been used for a variety of businesses over the years, Fox said, including Mediterranean Delights, a food business, and at one time was the first location for Sonnax Industries, which now occupies several buildings in the industrial park. Most recently it was used for storage to support a solar company.
The three businesses are the only cannabis businesses, per se, in the town, Fox said, that had to be permitted by the town. He said there likely are other state licensed outdoor growing operations, but he said he didn't know of them since they didn't need to be permitted by the town.
Green Mountain Craft Cannabis at 30 Industrial Drive, will operate with four grow cycles, and will have an extensive heating and ventilation system to address concerns about the smell coming from the growing and processing of the cannabis.
The Green Mountain Craft Cannabis building will also include an apartment for an employee to provide on-site security and supervision, according to the permit.
None of the new cannabis business owners could be reached for comment on Wednesday.