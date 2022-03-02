BRATTLEBORO — Just off Exit 1 of Interstate 91 is a new food truck serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner for anyone passing through the area.
The inspiration to open up a food truck came from Chris Aumand, from Newfane, when he used to drive tractor-trailers across the U.S., which he did for 20 years.
“I frequented food carts. As a driver, I saw all the money they would make,” said Aumand. “I talked to these guys, and I learned that it is a very profitable business, if you find a really good spot.”
So his retirement plan was to open a food truck. On July 4, he opened Biker Bob’s Burgers & Dogs at the flea market spot on Route 30 in Newfane.
After a few months, an opportunity opened itself up, and the business moved its location to the parking lot of the Vermont Marketplace in Brattleboro in January. The plaza is owned by Paul Belogour, who also owns Vermont News & Media.
“It's been progressively getting busier here. Our worst day here is better than our best day in Newfane,” said Aumand. “We're doing really well here. I get a lot of business from out of the industrial park during lunch time.”
Aumand does hot dogs and hamburgers how you like, and also offers his own signature burgers, like the Chicken Bacon Ranch and the Mushroom Swiss Burger.
“We have what we call the Biker Bob's burger, which is a bacon cheeseburger with onion and peanut butter on it. [It] sounds super weird, but it's super delicious,” said Aumand. “People buy that, and they come back and buy more. And we do steak bombs for afternoon and stuff, and then we also do breakfast all day.”
Aumand is a co-owner of the business with Leah Berry and April Worden.
The truck is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.