BRATTLEBORO — A Minnesota retailer that set up shop in Hinsdale, N.H., in 2018, is expanding its reach in New England with the acquisition of Achille Enterprises, which operates six Agway farm and home stores in New Hampshire and Vermont.
"Achille Agway stores are known for their responsiveness to changing customer needs," stated Brian Odegaard, president of Runnings, which was founded in 1947 and is owned by the Dennis and Adele Reed Family. "They have strong community connections and will be a valuable expansion to our presence in the Northeast."
Runnings is a privately held retailer selling in its 57 stores an extensive selection of pet supplies, sporting goods including hunting and fishing equipment, clothing and footwear, lawn and garden supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, toys, and outdoor equipment. It employs more than 2,700 workers across eight states.
Achille Agway was started by George Achille, Sr. as a poultry farm in the 1950s. The first store was opened in Peterborough, N.H., in 1965 with a second store opening in Keene, N.H., in 1981. Agway opened stores in Milford, N.H., in 1988, Walpole, N.H., in 1996, and Brattleboro in 1999.
George Achille Jr. now owns and operates the family business.
"This is a significant milestone for the Achille family that has been serving our customers and communities for over 60 years," stated George Achille, Jr. in a news release issued by Runnings. "I truly believe that the Runnings company, also being a family-owned company will continue to carry on our business with the strong values that originated from my parents that were the founders years ago. I know my parents would be very proud, and I am excited for the future of the business."
According to information from Runnings, Achille Agway will continue to operate under its own name after the acquisition is finalized at the end of March.