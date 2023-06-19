KEENE, N.H. — Savings Bank of Walpole’s Christine Greenwood-Smart, Sarah Rosley and Samantha Monson were recently recognized by the Registry Review as Top Mortgage Loan Originators in the state and region for 2022.
Each year, the Registry Review publishes data collected by The Warren Group outlining the top loan originators in the state and its regions based on total dollar volume and the number of loans closed.
Statewide, mortgage loan originators Rosley and Monson ranked third and eighth, respectively, on the Top Ten Loan Originator List for the number of sales. Rosley also ranked ninth for the volume of sales statewide. Regionally, Rosley earned the first place ranking for both number and volume of sales, followed by Vice President, Residential Mortgage Sales Manager, Greenwood-Smart, second, and Monson third.
“Savings Bank of Walpole is excited to congratulate Christine, Sarah and Samantha on being ranked as Top Loan Originators both statewide and regionally,” said Mark Danahy, senior vice president of Residential Lending at Savings Bank of Walpole.
“As the Monadnock Region’s truly local bank, at SBW our lenders are focused on providing clients with the best customer service, local decisions as well as local loan servicing. Christine, Sarah and Samantha are incredibly valuable members of our team, and these rankings certainly reflect their hard work, commitment and effort to go above and beyond to help support homeownership in our community.”
For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.