KEENE, N.H. — Savings Bank of Walpole has announced the promotion of Ben Wheeler to senior vice president, Commercial Team Leader. In his new role, Wheeler will oversee members of the SBW’s Commercial Lending team and continue to focus on developing and implementing the bank’s strategic vision for commercial lending and business banking products and services.
Wheeler joined SBW’s Commercial Lending Team in 2021 and, since then, has been invaluable in helping to engage with local businesses and the community. He has also been critical in the planning and implementation of our newest branch in Rindge, NH, which opened this month. Wheeler’s leadership abilities and strong ties to this community make him a great choice to lead our team.
“Savings Bank of Walpole is pleased to congratulate Ben on this well-deserved promotion,” says Steve Bianco, Senior Vice President and Senior Lender of Savings Bank of Walpole. “His experience and never-ending commitment to our Commercial Lending Team, to our clients and to our community has continued to help cement SBW as the premier commercial lending team in the Monadnock Region,” says Bianco.
Wheeler previously served as senior vice president, commercial banking for NBT Bank N.A., where he focused on business development and growth of the commercial portfolio in the Monadnock Region. He also worked at T.D. Bank N.A. for many years as regional vice president, commercial banking for the Western/Central regions in NH and was the recipient of the bank’s Chairman Award Winner (top 1 percent of employee base) seven times during his tenure as RVP.