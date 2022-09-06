MONTPELIER — The SBA Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for its 2023 small business awards. Previous Vermont winners include Ben and Jerry’s, Mamava and Blake Hill Preserves.
The annual awards recognize the achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses and the contributions they have made to their communities and Vermont’s economy.
To be nominated and receive one of the following local awards, the small business nominee must fit within the category of the award, demonstrate success in business and complete and submit the required nomination package information.
The categories are as follows:
Small Business Person of the Year
Criteria: Individuals or partners who own a small business, which has increased sales, profits and employees, and have been in business for three years. Businesses must have received Small Business Administration assistance.
Exporting Small Business of the Year
Criteria: Small business which has increased sales, profits and/or employees due to exporting and has been in business for three years.
Family-Owned Small Business of the Year
Criteria: Small businesses must be family-owned for at least 15 years, and ownership has transitioned to another generation.
Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year
Criteria: Small business at least 51% owned by a veteran of U.S. armed forces, which has been in business for three years.
Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
Criteria: Small business at least 51% owned by a woman, which has been in business for three years.
Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year
Criteria: Small businesses at least 51% owned by an ethnic minority which has been in business for three years.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Criteria: Individuals or partners who own a small business, are under 30, and have been in business for three years.
Microenterprise of the Year
Criteria: Individuals or partners who own a microenterprise with five or fewer employees, received SBA assistance and have been in business for three years.
To nominate a Vermont small business, email the name of the business along with the owner’s name and the specific award category the company is being nominated for to daniel.monahan@sba.gov. The SBA Vermont District Office will then follow up with the business. Businesses may self-nominate
For more information about the awards, call 802-828-4422 or email daniel.monahan@sba.gov.