WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses.
The entrepreneurship training shall be a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
The awarded organization will develop and maintain a curriculum about entrepreneurship for the veteran and military community as a follow-on to the B2B and B2B Reboot programs. The awardee will also provide counseling, training, technical and financial skill development, as well as comprehensive business assessments and mentoring services.
For specific instructions on obtaining, completing and submitting an application, visit www.grants.gov and search opportunity number SB-OVB2-22-002 or CFDA 59.044.
Submissions must be sent no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 11.
SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development will host an information session about the funding opportunity on Friday, March 18, at 2 p.m. Please dial 202-765-1264 and enter access code: 119 636 209#.
Direct any questions about the B2B funding opportunity to Jerry Godwin at jerry. godwin@sba.gov.