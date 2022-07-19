WILMINGTON — A plan by a group of business partners to have lodging units for personal use and short-term rentals, under the name Schitts Creek LLC, is going back to the drawing table to make it easier to get through the local permitting process.
Wilmington Development Review Board member Paul Lockyear said, if the project remains proposed as a planned unit development with condominiums, "you're going to get into difficult water." Board members advised the group from Massachusetts to resubmit its application and keep the previous use: lodging.
Schitts Creek LLC owns 195 Route 9.
"We all decided to buy this hotel," said Jason Sares, co-owner of the property with nine other parties.
At Monday's hearing, he was joined by other owners, who filled many seats in the meeting room at the town office. They bought the property in 2019, subdivided the 14 units between them and plan to share a common area.
Several members of the group copped to coming up with the name of the LLC. Asked if they watch Netflix, which has a popular comedy television series called "Schitt's Creek," Bela Basile said, "We watch lots of Netflix."
Lockyear said he doesn't see an issue arising, if the group seeks to keep the property as lodging. Board Vice Chairman Charlie Foster called planned unit developments "much more complicated."
"If you decide to go the condo route, you're going to have to come back to us with a lot more information," Foster said. "So we would need to know your lighting plans. We'd have to know all the sewer runoff. We'd have to know how many acres, what the division on the space is, how many parking spaces."
Ivy Turner, who lives next door, said the property shares some of the same infrastructure with hers. She wants to know if the well for water will be sufficient for the project, and what restrictions or limitations would be in place, among other things.