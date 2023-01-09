BENNINGTON — Seniors Helping Seniors Vermont (SHSVT), an in-home care service serving multiple Vermont counties, is seeking mature adults to join its team of caregivers. Active retirees and Vermonters from all professional backgrounds are encouraged to apply.
“You don’t need to be an experienced caregiver to join our team,” SHSVT owner Steven Thompson, said. “All you need is a compassionate heart and a desire for truly rewarding work.”
SHSVT caregivers perform everyday tasks such as light cooking and cleaning, local transportation, and providing companionship for older adults. Additional skill training and continuing education is available for SHSVT employees through an e-learning platform, where caregivers can learn in-home senior care services such as companion care and how to inspect a client’s home for safety hazards.
Thompson, a third-generation Vermonter and former engineering manager, partnered with the Seniors Helping Seniors franchise in August. He said his goal has long been to help aging Vermonters continue living in their own homes.
“Sometimes an older person wants to keep living at home, but they need a little help with day-to-day tasks to make it work,” he said. “SHSVT provides a variety of quality supports to help meet that need.”
While older job applicants are often overlooked by employers, SHSVT actively seeks mature caregivers for the compassion and understanding they bring to the role, Thompson said.
Caregivers and clients are matched according to personality type, interests, location, and services needed.
Along with flexible, part-time schedules and the ability to work close to home, SHSVT offers “very competitive” pay for caregivers. “It’s important to us that our employees feel as valued and appreciated as our clients do,” he said.
Licensed and/or registered nurses and aides are also encouraged to join the SHSVT team.
For more information on becoming a SHSVT caregiver, contact Steven Thompson at 802-474-2079 or apply online at shsvermont.clearcareonline.com/quick-apply/.