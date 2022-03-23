BRATTLEBORO — In a two-part course held on March 1 and 8, Peter Yost, one of the founders of Sustainable Energy Outreach Network, delivered the network’s signature course, "Basics of High Performance Building."
Twenty-four building professionals attended the course held at the Windham Regional Career Center, including members from 10 companies: Duane Case; Earthshare Construction; GPI Construction; Snowdog Construction; Unity Home Technologies; Grendel Productions; Mindel & Morse Builders; Appletree Builders; Mathes/Hulme Builders; Sustainable Design LLC; Vermont Natural Homes; and Berkley and Veller Greenwood Country Realtors.
The tuition was subsidized by the Vermont Community Foundation.
This training is a major step for businesses and homeowners in the region.
"We are achieving a higher level of expertise with new and retrofit construction, and as we continue to educate the field, the public can be reassured there are businesses for hire that are committed to the highest standards of construction," the network said in a statement.
The course, "Basics of High Performance Building," is the foundation course in the network’s designation of Level I High Performance Builder Certification. Based on its success locally, it is the network’s intention to deliver this course and the certification program to other regions of the state.