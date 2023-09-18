BRATTLEBORO — SEON (Sustainable Energy Outreach Network) has announced its latest addition to its Board of Directors, Steve Spatz.
A respected energy specialist with Efficiency Vermont, Spatz is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the realms of building science, energy consultancy, and code compliance.
Spatz's career encompasses a blend of hands-on construction, energy consultancy, and education. He previously owned and operated the award-winning Redbarn Design and Build Inc, based in Shrewsbury, Vermont. Spatz's firm was celebrated for its focus on high-performance residential structures and its commitment to EnergyStar contracting. In 2011, Redbarn received two "Best of the Best" awards from Efficiency Vermont for residential energy retrofits and was also honored by the Home Builders' Association of Southern Vermont for excellence in residential energy renovation.
Moreover, Spatz's credentials include multiple certifications: Building Performance Institute Building Analyst, Envelope Professional, Healthy Home Evaluator, and a Residential Energy Services Network HERS rater. Beyond these certifications, he stands out as a National Association of Home Builders Certified Green Professional.
Spatz's passion isn't limited to just the technical aspects of energy-efficient building. Since joining Efficiency Vermont in 2015, he has been dedicated to educating Vermont's construction community about real-world building science applications and the nuances of the Vermont Residential Energy Standards.
His association with architects, builders, building supply firms, appraisers, lenders, the multiple listing service, and Realtors has been seen as pivotal in bringing a holistic approach to energy-efficient building and retrofitting.
"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the SEON Board of Directors," said Guy Payne, CEO of SEON. "His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we work to promote sustainable energy practices in Vermont."
Spatz will serve alongside other high-performance building professionals such as Jonathan Morse, who brings years of commitment to energy efficiency and natural materials since his building trades initiation in 1975; Gary Swindler, vice-chair, boasting decades of building science and construction management experience, further enriched by a Master's Degree in Building Science from Arizona State University; Candace Pearson, Esq., considered a driving force behind BuildingGreen's consulting practice with a focus on resilient design and artfully-crafted contracts; and Jason Van Nest, a New York City-based architect and educator, who melds responsible design with advanced BIM & VDC technologies and modular strategies, elevating the board's expertise in sustainable energy outreach.
Given Spatz's rich legacy and ongoing commitment to sustainable energy, SEON believes his leadership and insights will play an invaluable role in driving the organization's mission forward.
SEON is a region-wide networking organization in the energy efficiency / renewable energy field that provides the educational resources to professional practitioners, the public, and students to assist with the attainment of Vermont's Energy Goal of 90/50. SEON has connections throughout the green building industry and works to provide practical and concrete solutions to industry-expressed needs.