WESTMINSTER — SEVCA's Financial and Energy Coach, Kevin O'Brien will host a free workshop Monday, April 10, for residents to gain a clearer picture of their money management opportunities.
The financial world can be confusing and often predatory, but there are tools people can use to understand how to make the system work for us. Participants will review some of these tools and talk about current rebates and incentive programs that can help to lower monthly costs. Additional topics will include the basics of loans, credit scores and credit reports, and understanding how to protect personal information.
The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 10 at the Brooks Memorial Library in the upstairs meeting room, as well as online. SEVCA's Financial and Energy Coach is supported through the Green Saving Smart program, which is guiding Vermonters to a sustainable financial future.
For virtual sign-up, setting up a one-on-one appointment, or more information contact: kobrien@sevca.org.