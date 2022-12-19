BRATTLEBORO — The stylists at Shear Designs Hair Studio sharpened their scissors once again for one of their biggest annual charity events Dec. 10.
Owner Joy Boyd and her team of stylists work together for the local Toys for Kids. They provided $10 haircuts for children so they could look their best before they get their free picture with Santa.
Shear Designs raffled off a gift basket worth over $150 and made sure every child left not only with a big smile but with hot chocolate and a cookie in their goodie bag.
Boyd noted the effort it takes to put on a fun yearly event and how it brings her team and the community together.
Boyd sends kudos to Santa Ken Bloom and thanked her team for donating time and proceeds so Shear Designs could give Toys for Kids a big donation and lots of toys.
Shear Designs Hair Studio & Tanning has been open at 735 Putney Road in Brattleboro for 28 years.