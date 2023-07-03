BRATTLEBORO — Shear Designs recently held its 22nd annual Locks of Love cut-a-thon on Saturday, June 24.
Owner Joy Boyd said it was another spectacular turnout for the stylists at Shear Designs Hair Studio and Tanning as they donated their time and proceeds for the day to Locks of Love, a non-profit charity that provides custom-made hair prosthetics to disadvantaged children.
After a day of snipping donations, stylists will be sending out a very large box of braided ponytails again this year.
“Community members came and supported Shear Designs by either donating to the charity raffle, cutting their hair, shaving, or bringing in ponytails that they’ve been saving from previous haircuts,” Boyd said in a news release.
Guests enjoyed goodies, participation gifts and raffle prizes. The winner of the hair dryer raffle was Lisa Gaudette, and the Chi straightener went to Jessica Farquhar.