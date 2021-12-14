BRATTLEBORO — Santa is never too busy to stop by Shear Designs Hair Studio and Tanning, but not to get his beard trimmed.
The business hosted its annual Santa Day for Families in Need this past Saturday.
Owner Joy Boyd and her team of stylists have hosted this and many other charity events for 25 years. “People just know they can count on us," said Boyd. “Surprisingly, with everything going on in the world, we were wall-to-wall with people coming in to see Santa and get their kids a $10 hair cut.”
Shear Designs raffled off a gift basket worth over $200 and made sure every child left with hot chocolate, goodie bags and a free picture with Santa.
Boyd thanked John Hannigan — who played Santa for the event — and her team at Shear Designs for donating their time and money.