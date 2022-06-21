BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan will be having its annual “Shred Day” on June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the main branch, 221 Main St.
This is a free event in which the public is encouraged to bring their confidential and sensitive papers — such as old bank statements, and canceled or unused checks — that need to be securely disposed. The limit for each donor is five boxes.
Brattleboro Savings & Loan offers this service each year to help prevent local Vermonters from joining the 42 million Americans each year who fall prey to identity theft. In addition to the precautionary reasoning for Shred Day, the company that provides the mobile shred truck, SecurShred, will recycle all of that paper to be turned into tissues and other paper products by a U.S. paper mill.
Each year, after Shred Day, SecurShred gives the bank a check for the recycled paper that the bank then donates to a local charity. This year, the bank will be supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Brattleboro.