WEST DOVER — Snow Mountain Market is set to expand by more than twice its size and stay on the same property.
"We do so many good things in here and just the outside, and the whole complex doesn't do it justice," co-owner Andrew Nystrom of Brookline said. "In the winter, we're maxed out. This place is just packed for this space."
The start of the construction project at the popular market on Route 100 began Wednesday. Plimpton Excavating performed demolition of the former Invasion Snowboard Shop building and a small crowd gathered to watch, including Invasion owner Pete Ripley, who relocated his shop next to 7-Eleven on Route 100 in 2015. Prior to the board shop, the building housed a diner.
1 of 23
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
An addition to the market will be built in the space where the shop had been, serving as the entrance/exit to the market. The hope is to have the market operate in that building once it's completed so there's little to no interruption when the market is torn down and rebuilt.
Nystrom also owns the property on the other side of the former snowboard shop, where businesses such as Dover Bar and Grill and Coffee Barn Cafe are run. He plans to replace the roof, siding, windows and doors on the building to match the new market's design.
Ray Reed of R. Reed Construction said his team will serve as general construction manager. They started preparing for the project about a year and a half ago and will frame and construct the new building.
"It's super cool to be involved," Reed said. "It's going to be a very busy summer."
Reed anticipates the project will be completed just in time for ski season. Parking lot repaving and landscaping improvements also are part of the plan.
Subcontractors include Evans Construction, Belval Refrigeration, Adams Roofing, Southworth Electrical, and Al Jeffers & Sons for plumbing, heating and cooling.
"I'm so excited," Nystrom said. "It's going to be awesome when it's completed."
Nystrom said the market has already exceeded his level of expectations since his family first started it at the end of 2008.
"Hopefully, we're going to take it to another level," he said.
Nystrom hears from locals and second homeowners how important the market is to the community for grabbing groceries and other items. Being in the same town as the Mount Snow ski resort, the business is mobbed on busy weekends and holidays.
Part of the expansion project involves spreading the store out and making it more comfortable for shoppers. Nystrom also plans to expand the market's offerings, especially prepared foods.
A commercial kitchen will be built and several departments currently running out of one space will have their own areas.
"There'll be a butcher shop separate from the deli and the deli will have its own space," Nystrom said. "The prepared foods will have its own space. The bakery will have its own space."
The project is expected to take the market from 4,000 square feet to 9,000.
A crew from Vermont Natural Homes assembles the timber frame that will be the roof for the new pavilion of the new Guilford Community Park on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The pavilion will be erected sometime in the fall.
People watch as a worker from Plimpton uses an excavator to demolish a building that used to house several businesses, the last being a snowboard shop, on Route 100, in Dover, Vt., as they make room to expand and remodel the Snow Mountain Market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.