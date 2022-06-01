Vidhi Salla is a radio jockey, voiceover actor, emcee and a cultural arts curator, based in Mumbai, India, and Vermont. Her radio show, Vidhi’s Bollywood Jukebox airs every Thursday on 107.7 FM from 3 to 5 p.m. Besides, she is also a journalist, writes on Bollywood and runs a handicraft curing business. More information about her and her endeavors can be found on vidhiism.com .