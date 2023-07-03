BRATTLEBORO — A Sept. 8 deadline has been announced for the annual submission of projects to be included in the 2019 to 2024 Southern Vermont Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
Any private or public entity directly responsible for the implementation of a project in Southern Vermont is encouraged to submit a project for consideration. A project submission form, documents, and lists of past projects can be found at www.sovermontzone.com.
On that website, prospective project submitters can also register for a lunchtime webinar taking place on Tuesday, July 11, at noon. The webinar will review the CEDS objectives and the newly revised project submission form in detail.
The Southern Vermont CEDS, developed through a rigorous public engagement process, is a federally-approved five-year action plan for growing the region’s economy. Each year the CEDS is refreshed with the submission of new and updated “CEDS Projects.” These projects represent projects, programs and activities – both in progress and in the planning stages – that enhance the region’s economic competitiveness and vibrancy. The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation and Bennington County Regional Commission co-lead the plan development and annual updates.
Following the close of the annual submission period, project submissions are reviewed and ranked by a committee of volunteers from across the region. The ranking process considers how each project will advance CEDS objectives, as well as readiness to begin, partners, and funding. While the inclusion of a project in the CEDS update does not guarantee future investment, it does indicate to federal, state and philanthropic funders that a project aligns with regional goals and plans.
New this year, submitters will also have the option to include additional information and indicate that they wish their project to be considered for inclusion in a list of priority projects sent to state agencies yearly by each of Vermont’s 12 Regional Development Corporations. These lists help to identify high-priority projects for State of Vermont grant opportunities and Northern Borders Regional Commission investment.
For more information about the CEDS, visit www.SoVermontZone.com/ceds.