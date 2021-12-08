WEST DOVER — When skiers and riders flocked to mountains last winter to enjoy outdoor activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they needed gear.

Invasion Snowboard Shop in West Dover had the best season of its 17-year history, and business is booming again.

“This season is already looking to be just as good or better, even with the lack of shipments with the supply chain somehow,” said Pete Ripley, owner of Invasion. “I don’t know how that math works out. It seems like with the COVID year, everyone wanted to be out there, and it’s repeating itself, as far as I can see.”

Records for credit and debit card sales from last season indicate that 62 percent of customers were new to the West Dover board shop. Sales for Invasion last month outperformed last November.

Given the supply chain problems, Ripley said no particular item is more difficult to get than another. But he said he has plenty of gear in stock.

“There’s things I did smaller buying than I should have,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of back stock.”

Ripley said with the shipping delays, his shop keeps getting replenished about every two weeks, but he’d rather have all the product in at once.

A strong 12 months

Parker T. Rice, owner of Equipe Sport and Mountain Riders in Rawsonville, Stratton and West Dover, reported strong sales for the past 12 months; Mountain Riders in Rawsonville is a snowboard shop. He anticipates it to stay that way, if weather and restrictions allow.

“While it’s sad that we’ve all had to live through the pandemic for the past 18 months, we are so fortunate to be in the ski business and have such strong support from our team members and customers,” Rice said. “Shipping is an issue, but we’ve worked hard to limit the impact on our sales and customers.”

In business since 1989, Equipe Sport had its best sales last winter.

In Jamaica

Sales are already “very big” this season at Vermont Ski and Sport in Jamaica, said its chief learning officer Jonathan Bischof.

“We’re doing great,” Bischof said. “Business has just been phenomenal.”

Vermont Ski and Sport started 42 years ago then morphed into an online business. Bischof described being “very involved in marketing and advertising,” and having both wholesale and retail customers.

“Also, we’re very big in the paddleboard business,” Bischof said. “We’re the largest race paddleboard dealer in all of North America.”

Sales have been “robust” all year round, Bischof said. He noted the business offers consultations with customers.

“Our platform exists in a much different way,” Bischof said. “We still have many of the old time values. ”

At Stratton

Stratton Mountain Resort is having “great success” so far in its 2021 and 2022 winter order deliveries, said Stratton marketing communications specialist Andrew Kimiecik.

“We have received 95 percent of the overall inventory from preseason orders across the Stratton Village retail locations, ,” he said. “With the final shipment of hardgoods expected Dec. 16, we will have received 100 percent of our hardgoods on order for this winter.. ”

The resort is having some minor hiccups in receiving clothing with the Stratton logo because of shipping delays, but it found other vendors to take on small orders to quickly ship items to fill shelves, Kimiecik said. He described stores in the village being “stocked and ready to go.”

People are excited more than ever to be outside, Kimiecik said, and the resort is excited to welcome them and offer them gear.

Stratton, like other resorts, had been a popular spot last winter.

“With the pent-up demand for outdoor recreation, we saw a great year in the village’s retail locations,” Kimiecik said. “I think this was seen across the board with many outdoor retailers last year from bikes to snowboards, fishing rods to campers and everything in between, there was incredible demand.”

Robert Greer, director of retail and rentals at Stratton, said the resort has wholesale buyers who have been in the industry for a long time.

“With years of knowledge and stellar brand relationships, orders went in on time and that means the product made it on our shelves,” Greer said. “With the way the last two winter seasons unfolded, it takes a lot of experience to recognize the trends, know the demand in the market for new gear, and write orders for what’s gearing up to be another great season out on the slopes.”

Greer said he’s seeing high demand for both “performance-driven gear and entry-level equipment.”

“From retail to rentals, we are excited about so many new skiers and riders looking to get outside and enjoy the winter season,” he said. “ It’s going to be a great winter.”

At Mount Snow

Adam White, spokesperson for Mount Snow ski resort in West Dover, said all indications show “enthusiasm is high for this season.”

“I think a lot of people are excited to recreate again, after amending some of those habits in response to the pandemic,” said White, a former Bennington Banner sports editor. “You saw it during the offseason; people were flocking to outdoor recreation spots in droves, and fall foliage drew a tremendous number of leaf-peepers. Strong Epic Pass sales here in the Northeast show that our guests are more excited than ever to get out on the mountain, doing what they love.”

Statewide view

Bryan Rivard, director of communications at Vermont ski area association Ski Vermont, said outdoors is one of the safer places to spend time right now.

“I think that’s certainly translating to skiing,” Rivard said. “Season pass sales are up, and other bookings are on pace for a strong ski season, so demand is certainly there. With the travel restrictions, overall skier visits decreased last season, but we saw more Vermonters than usual. State residents were skiing more, returning after a few seasons off or were learning to ski for the first time, which was a bit of a silver lining to a challenging winter for everyone.”

Rivard said he hasn’t seen cause for too much concern around product shortages.

“Personally, some of my gear has been slow to come in, but it still came,” he said. “If larger orders can’t be filled, you might see some areas choose to keep their rental gear for another season — reasonable since it probably saw less use last year. Capacity-wise, I don’t think you’ll see a change in ski areas’ ability to outfit guests for a ski trip.”