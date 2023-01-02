STRATTON — As the Southern Vermont Trails Association waited for snow to cover the ground for backcountry skiing and other winter activities, the group made preparations.
Steve Petrik, executive director of SoVTA, was busy making new signs for Stratton Town Forest during a recent interview.
His group received permission from the Stratton Select Board to open Stratton Town Forest for the winter. Petrik hadn’t expected that earlier in the year, when he received authorization for building trails in the forest.
“We were able to get the material in to build a parking lot at the very last minute,” he said.
Stratton Town Forest is set to open the first week of January. Petrik said he believes one of two backcountry zones will be ready in time. He also plans to have the Sweet Tooth loop groomed for fat biking, snowshoeing and hiking.
Stratton Town Forest can be accessed from Route 100 in a location where Dover, Stratton and Wardsboro meet. That’s “why it’s such a keystone project,” Petrik said.
“It provides the potential for connections in all directions,” he said.
This year, Thursday night headlamp tours and Saturday backcountry tourism clinics hosted by SoVTA will return.
“This is all dependent upon the weather,” Petrik said, acknowledging challenges last year in hosting the events.
Petrik said a grant recently secured from the Windham Foundation will help with administrative support and operational costs.
Also coming back this year is the Winter Adventure Program for Dover School students. Petrik estimates the number of participants will grow from seven in the inaugural year to 25 this season.
“We’re going to have to hire an additional two staff members,” he said.
Last year, Petrik and Ashley LaBounty staffed the program. Leftover funds from a grant secured last year from the Lintilhac Foundation will continue supporting the program.
Shannon Wheeler, a parent coordinator at Dover School, said Mount Snow changed the school program to include students who are 7 years or older, whereas it previously was open to kindergartners and older.
“Those families that would normally send kids to Mount Snow and can’t are thrilled to have another option,” she said, noting that otherwise it would be a half day dismissal for students.
Dover School Principal Matt Martyn called the program “a great opportunity for our students who don’t ski or snowboard.”
“SoVTA is providing a highly popular program run by rock star members who the kids and families really enjoy working with,” he said. “I am thankful they are offering it again this year.”
Buses from the school bring students to Mount Snow and Wheeler to the SoVTA program like they did last year.
Petrik said the goal of the program also is to teach children about the outdoors and get them excited. The hope is to start creating what he calls “the next generation of stewards.”
A group of volunteers performed “critical maintenance” in Dover Town Forest, Petrik said. His group is working on getting a landowner agreement in place with the town of Dover for maintaining trail systems.
In a statement, Petrik expressed thanks to “all the individuals and organizations who have contributed to our success.”
“This includes our Grantors, The Lintilhac Foundation, the Lyman Orton Foundation, The Vermont Community Foundation and the Windham Foundation for their financial support for our projects, programs and projects; our members and community for coming out to volunteer their valuable time; the municipalities we work with that provide areas to realize community driven, sustainable four season multi-use trail pods; and the Deerfield Valley Stump Jumpers for providing support, equipment transportation logistics, and access to tools we have not yet acquired,” he said. “It is amazing to see what is possible in a short time when a community works together, and we are eternally grateful for everyone’s contributions.”