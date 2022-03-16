Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center has received a $520,000 grant from the Vermont Department of Health to advance health equity in Vermont by expanding and sustaining the community health worker profession as integral to the workforce.
The grant was awarded in conjunction with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initiative to support local efforts to address COVID-19-related health disparities and disparities that persist in lower income communities and communities of color.
This 18-month grant is the largest ever received by the Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center, which noted the grant funding will provide the opportunity to establish appropriate training and credentialing to create a career pipeline for expanding the community health worker workforce into clinical and community settings.
Focusing on communities most disproportionately affected by adverse health outcomes, the initiative is designed to support and recognize community health workers as uniquely skilled and essential members of the public and community.
For more information, contact kcummings@svtahec.org or call 802-885-2126, ext. 106.