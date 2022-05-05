BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro is one of eight Vermont towns selected by the Department of Environmental Conservation for development of a stormwater master plan.
The other towns include Manchester, Rockingham, Westminster, Stowe, Williamstown, Windsor and Woodstock. The department met with Rockingham representatives on Thursday and is meeting with folks in Manchester on Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The link to join is us06web.zoom.us/j/85290301360.
When the process is done, each town will have an individual plan, with the exception of Rockingham and Westminster, which will have a combined Bellows Falls regional master plan.
Each of the towns were selected because they face a number of issues with development in the area, such as commercial complexes and associated parking areas, construction of roads, residential developments and clearing of previously forested areas, states an overview of the process.
Forty locations were identified in each town, which will eventually be refined down to three sites for recommended strategies.
On Wednesday, Brattleboro town planners heard from Watershed Consulting Associates, an interdisciplinary team of engineers, hydrologists, planners and landscape architects developing the plan.
“When human development limits or completely prevents this natural sponge-like effect of the land, generally through the introduction of impervious areas such as roads, parking lots or buildings, the volume of stormwater runoff increases, sometimes dramatically,” states the overview. “In addition to the increased volume of stormwater runoff, the runoff is also frequently laden with pollutants, such as sediment, nutrients, oils and other pathogens.”
“Issues with stormwater include erosion, flooding and other challenges when development concentrates flow of rainwater instead of natural ways that flow into the ground,” said Elena Juodisius, a landscape designer with SE Group in Burlington, during Wednesday’s Zoom call. “Typically, stormwater is addressed by piping into catch basins and out-flowing into streams and water bodies, but that creates some challenges with water quality.”
Urban development often results in increases in stormwater runoff, much of which is unmanaged.
“This increases flooding and decreases water quality,” states the overview. “It is important to identify the specific sources of unmanaged stormwater runoff, develop management and design solutions to treat this runoff, and identify funding opportunities to implement these solutions.”
The goal, said Juodisius, is to incorporate “green” stormwater infrastructure “right where the rainwater hits the ground.”
That includes rain barrels, “green roofs,” permeable paver systems, and small rain gardens that can be incorporated along streets and in parking lots, and other developed areas.
In Brattleboro, especially with the Whetstone Brook, “there’s only so much you can do by the time the water gets all the way down into the lower Whetstone, because it’s so constrained, and you have so much volume of water coming from up above,” said town planner Sue Fillion.
Fillion told the Reformer on Thursday that having this sort of help from the state and its partners is a huge benefit for the town.
“We know we have drainage problems,” she said.
Dan Tyler, the director of the town’s Department of Public Works, said the project will help identify locations for stormwater mitigation, but it won’t solve the problem of Brattleboro’s 100-year-old stormwater drain system.
“A lot of this flows downhill to Main Street,” he said. “Some of this green infrastructure they’re talking about might slow it down and help take care of some of that.”
The real solution is replacing Brattleboro’s outdated pipes, he said, which will probably require a stormwater utility district similar to the town’s wastewater district, where the town takes out a bond to pay for reconstruction, and users pay an annual fee for replacement and maintenance.
Just the same, said Fillion, with the increasing intensity of rainfall and the prospect of more severe weather, it’s important to identify strategic locations around Brattleboro that can be used to minimize the effects on the town and the watershed.
“The work the consultants are doing, looking at impervious surfaces and finding projects where we can improve the stormwater situation, is going to beneficial to any future work the town has to do,” she said.
The project will also help to identify state and federal funding sources, for stormwater mitigation and Brattleboro’s outdated drain pipes.
Fillion encouraged anyone in town who would like to participate in the project fill out the survey at survey.alchemer.com/s3/6827501/VTSWMP.