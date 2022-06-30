WINDSOR — Windsor County State’s Attorney Ward H. Goodenough has been elected to serve two years on the executive board for the Vermont State’s Attorneys.
Goodenough, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott in January 2020, will be the newest member on the five-seat state board. Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito was reelected to his second two-year term during the election. Also serving on the executive board is the dean of state prosecutors, Franklin County State’s Attorney Jim Hughes, along with Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett and the chairwoman, Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage.
“I’m honored to be elected by my fellow state’s attorneys,” Goodenough told the Vermont Standard. He noted that Vermont would see a significant change in state attorneys during the fall election season.
Out of 14 slots, new state prosecutors will be elected in Rutland, Addison, Franklin and Washington counties to replace departing incumbents. There also is a contest in Chittenden County, with the incumbent facing challenge in the Democratic primary. Goodenough, of Woodstock, is unopposed for his four-year term.