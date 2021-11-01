WEST DOVER — After 11 years in business, the owners of Sticky Fingers Bakery want to share the keys to their success.
They'll be making franchise plans available for sale, starting around Dec. 1.
"That's going to be pretty exciting," said Dave Kelly, co-owner. "I can't really grow what I'm going to do."
Kelly and his wife, Heather, didn't want to open another bakery nearby nor have to drive back and forth to one farther away. They decided they could help someone who wants to buy a bakery and learn from their experience.
Kelly said the couple has dealt with issues related to vendors, equipment, recipes and processes.
Blueprints are anticipated to include training, a list of equipment and ingredients needed, an architectural design for a 1,500-square-foot store, details on signage, and locations where the business will be most viable. A tri-fold menu about the prospect will be available at the bakery and information will be posted on a website.
Being near ski resorts in the Deerfield Valley, the bakery gets a lot of foot traffic. Kelly said many customers say they love the business and would want one in their area.
When Kelly searched for bakery franchises online, he didn't find many like his operation.
"We're a neighborhood bakery doing stuff from scratch," he said. "No one really has what we have in terms of format of the bakery."
Kelly said he always wanted to be a consultant but he's a baker so he found help online with trademarking, developing a website and making training manuals. At the time of the interview, he had just finished taking a seminar on how to sell franchises when an interested party calls.
His hope is that one or two franchise locations multiplies over time to someday making Sticky Fingers similar to Duck Donuts, which decorates doughnuts to order.
"We keep getting busier and busier," Kelly said, noting how the line often goes out of the door and a parking lot attendant was hired in the past to help manage traffic. "Hopefully we can get a Sticky Fingers on every corner like Dunkin' Donuts."
Similar to Ben & Jerry's, Kelly wants to tout the Vermont brand.
Kelly and Heather grew up in Delaware and met in high school but fell in love at a Grateful Dead show years later, according to stickyfingersvermontbakery.com.
"Dave was inspired by the beauty of Vermont while hiking the Appalachian Trail in 2005, and brought Heather there many times on vacation," the website states. "Each time they visited, they would dream of starting a new life in the mountains."
Facing uncertainty in their careers during the 2008 financial crisis, they decided to pursue their dreams and relocated to Vermont.
"Sticky Fingers Bakery opened in 2010 and has been going strong ever since," the site states. "They are in the Trip Advisor’s Hall of Fame for receiving the Certificate of Excellence many times, and received several awards from 'Best of Vermont' for their Cinnamon Rolls. Currently, they are working on growing the business to additional locations across the country."