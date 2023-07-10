STRATTON — As part of a $6.9 million package of capital investments, Stratton Mountain is getting new lift gates that scan passes and "reimagining" its beginner area.
In an announcement Wednesday, Stratton Mountain said it will be adding the radio-frequency identification gates to "ease access to all major lift terminals." Stratton Mountain Season Passes, Day Tickets and Ikon Passes will work with the gates at all main base area lifts and carpets as well as Sunrise Express and Snow Bowl Express.
Groundwork has begun on "a reimagined Learning Zone as part of the Stratton Mountain Sports School’s commitment to the learning process and getting new skiers and riders on snow," according to the announcement. Three new covered surface lifts, also known as magic carpets, will be added to the Learning Zone.
Slopes within the Learning Zone also will be regraded, providing new levels of tiered progression.
"This promises a commitment to new skiers and riders to grow their skill set to allow them to take their skiing and riding to the highest peak in southern Vermont and beyond," the announcement states.
The current Cub Carpet slope, Village Walk, sits at a 14 percent grade. Added to the existing Learning Zone trails will be 9 percent and 11 percent graded slopes.
A 160-foot covered surface lift will be installed in front of the Junior Mountain Sports School building to allow quicker and easier access to snow.
“The intention of the learning area project is to enhance the experience for new skiers and riders by removing some of the obstacles that often are difficult for those entering the sport," Devon Cavagnino, director of skier and rider services at Stratton, stated. "The regrading of the terrain, as well as the expansion of amount of accessible terrain available in the base area will allow skiers and riders to spread out and focus on developing the skills needed to continue to learn and progress, in a more comfortable environment.”
The resort noted recent news that the Northeast region reported increases in season-over-season skier visits and record visitation at U.S. ski areas for the 2022-2023 season.
"With this growth in the industry, paired with a record breaking number of registrants in Stratton’s youngest Seasonal Program, Cub Club, comes the desire to keep new skiers and riders coming to the mountain where they can learn in a welcoming environment and progress their skillset," the announcement states.
Stratton is investing in a new hydrant technology believed to be a game changer for snowmaking. The system will no longer involve hooking up and unhooking air and water hoses at each hydrant.
That will "increase early season snowmaking efficiency on favorite trails, reduce energy consumption, further snowmaker safety and allow for quicker startups and shutdowns of our system to produce snow during short but critical windows," stated Kevin Booth, senior mountain operations at Stratton.
Planned for Stratton Parks next season are an extra small progression park on Tyrolienne, a medium/large park on East Byrnes Side with a halfpipe, and a designated boardercross trail on Big Ben.
The newly constructed Coca-Cola Snack Shack will make its debut this winter at the base of the Tube Park at the Sun Bowl. Pizza, pretzels, snacks and Coca-Cola refreshments will be available.
A covered surface lift will be installed at the Coca-Cola Tube Park to increase uphill rider capacity. Additional tubing lanes also are coming.
At the Nordic Center, Nordic Learn to Ski programs will be available for children 5 to 17 years old.
A new Prinoth Bison X is being added to Stratton’s grooming fleet. A new tuning machine is coming to the Sun Bowl Rental Shop.
A new indoor rock climbing gym built by CLIMB is under construction in the Village.
"CLIMB features multiple auto belays, so climbers can experience rock climbing for the first time or improve their skills on their own time with solo climbs, and bouldering walls to work on technical skills while remaining low to the ground," states the announcement.
Courts at the Stratton Training and Fitness Center are being repaired and resurfaced. Pickleball courts are being added and a few courts will be returned to grass for soccer, summer camps and other recreation.
The resort is continuing to plan and permit for trails in the Stratton Bike Park, which is in its fifth season and has grown to include 16 trails.
Newly available this summer are utility-terrain vehicle rides.
Six new snowmobiles will be on mountain this year with the lift maintenance and ski patrol teams. Three new passenger busses will join the fleet of on-resort shuttles.
Other projects or purchases include continued paving on the access road, a new smoker at Mid-Mountain Lodge, a new espresso machine at Mugs, restroom upgrades in the Sun Bowl Base Lodge and Mid-Mountain Lodge, new LED lighting, and annual painting on chairlifts.