STRATTON — Toby Malandrinos, terrain park supervisor at Stratton Mountain Resort, has big plans this season — including the return of a halfpipe.
"My vision for Stratton parks is to offer a more progressive riding area for our guests," he said. "We will have three terrain park zones that get more advanced in riding techniques. Getting Stratton back on the map as a terrain park must is the end goal where everyone knows this is the place to build your skills and compete in in-house competitions."
Malandrinos plans to change rail sections in the parks on a weekly basis to keep guests challenged. Terrain park builds will occur monthly to stay fresh, too.
"The idea of bringing back the halfpipe was a joint conversation with many departments," Malandrinos said. "Stratton used to house multiple half pipes on the mountain, and bringing back the 12-foot pipe gets the ball rolling to show our riding community that we mean business this year and Stratton parks is coming in hot."
Over the season, Malandrinos also wants to grow the park ranger crew's skillsets.
"That includes getting them seat time in the snow cats helping with the building process and more importantly including them in the design process of the parks," he said. "I hope that my vision of what I want parks to become is accepted by our riders, and we can provide a place that everyone is challenged to progress their riding and improves over the season."
Malandrinos said he has an extensive background in equipment operation in his past career in Virginia. Four years ago, he got married and on the return trip from Massachusetts, he decided he wanted to change his occupation. He moved to Vermont and began working as a trail groomer at Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, then quickly moved into terrain parks.
For three seasons, Malandrinos helped build the features in Okemo's parks and gained experience. He joined Stratton last year.