BRATTLEBORO — There will be no more heifers strolling down Main Street, at least as part of the annual Strolling of the Heifers parade.
On Friday morning, Orly Munzing, who founded the event in 2000, announced the Strolling of the Heifers had disbursed its remaining funds to the Winston Prouty Center, the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance and the Agritech Institute for Small Farms.
The DBA received $25,000, Winston Prouty received $175,000 and the AgriTech Institute received $250,000.
In addition, the Brattleboro Retreat, which had been a longtime partner of the event and hosted a related festival on its campus, will receive the equipment from the Strolling of the Heifers group, which includes a large event tent.
The grant to the DBA will be used "to carry on our mission, which is to connect people with the food they eat," said Munzing.
Exactly how that will happen, said Executive Director Kate Trzaskos, will be determined in consultation with the DBA's board of directors.
Chloe Leary, executive director of Winston Prouty, said the grant to her organization is meant to connect residents of a planned 300-unit apartment complex on its campus to their food.
And the $250,000 to the AgriTech Institute will be used to develop new technologies for small farms, especially dairy farms.