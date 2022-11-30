MONTPELIER — Vermont is America's second-best state for jobs, according to new study conducted by WalletHub.
With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and many businesses desperate nationwide to hire workers, the personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranged from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.
On a scale that ranked states from one, being the best for finding a job, through 50, being the worst, Vermont ranked fourth in both job opportunities and employment growth.
Vermonters were found to be satisfied in their work, ranking fourth in job satisfaction, despite ranking 15th in average to-work commute time. Vermonters also ranked second in average workweek length.
Vermont remains a safe state, ranking second in the percentage of the eligible population who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vermont also ranked fourth in terms of projected employment growth.
WalletHub drew its data from from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed.com, Gallup-Healthways, United Health Foundation, Brandwatch, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Pew Charitable Trusts, National Conference of State Legislatures, Chegg, Council for Community and Economic Research, Tax Credits for Workers and Their Families, ITEP, Movement Advancement Project, The Brookings Institution, Industry Dive, Oxfam America, Glassdoor, The Center for Neighborhood Technology and past WalletHub research.
For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-jobs/35641.