BRATTLEBORO — At Supreme Fitness, owner Carla Grant’s goal is to make everyone feel like family.
“I made a lot of good relationships here. There’s lot of nice people,” Grant said. “It definitely feels like home.”
Grant, who lives just over the border in Bernardston, Mass., sometimes feels like a bartender or hairdresser when talking with members. Once in a while, a member will walk in, strike up a conversation and end up spending all their workout time just chatting with her.
Before turning King’s Gym on Putney Road into Supreme Fitness, Grant worked as a personal trainer in the gym. Previously, she owned a preschool in Gill, Mass., for 20 years.
Since starting Supreme Fitness about 15 years ago, Grant has offered a variety of classes and added a functional fitness center. She’s teaching two different classes twice a week.
“There’s quite a few people in them,” she said. “It’s so funny, because I’ve gotten new people for those classes, and the original people from before COVID have not come back yet.”
After Planet Fitness opened a location in Brattleboro, an effort by members to rebuild membership at Supreme Fitness by finding more members and raising money built some momentum in February 2020. But the gym, like most other businesses, shut down the following month because of COVID-19.
“So that was very disappointing at the time, but we’re still here,” Grant said. COVID relief is “why we’re still here. We’re just hoping it’s enough to pull us through until people start coming back.”
Some members have not returned since COVID-19 hit, but new members have been joining. Grant said she believes “the media has everyone freaked out” about the virus.
Exercising at a gym provides health and social benefits, she said.
“What’s interesting is before COVID, heart disease was the number one killer,” she said. “I think we’re back to having heart disease being the number one killer. So having people in their house, not exercising, is not the best thing they can be doing. There’s also been a rise in depression with people in their houses. It’s time to come back.”
To celebrate 15 years in business, Supreme Fitness is giving free products to members. On Monday, members got bottles of water.
Gift baskets are going to be raffled off as part of the anniversary. And anyone who wants to join is getting 15 percent off a membership from April 1 to 15.
On April 30, Supreme Fitness will host the 35th annual Can-Am Championships. Statewide, American and world records might be set at the powerlifting competition, according to an event flyer.
On Black Friday on Nov. 26, Supreme Fitness will be open later for high school- and college-age people from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Admission will cost $10.
“I just thought it would be fun to do different groups, and we had to start somewhere,” Grant said about creating special events. “I thought, let’s just jump into it and pick a group.”
Over the years, Grant has made a lot of friends through the business.
“It’s nice to be able to come to work and not have it be work, because it really is what I have enjoyed doing and have all the way through,” she said.
Asked why people choose Supreme Fitness over other gyms, Grant said, “I think it’s the personal touch, lots of variety of equipment, the relationships here.”
“I think it’s just the overall spirit of the gym,” she said. “It’s conducive to friendships.”
In a YouTube video titled, ”It’s the Spirit of Supreme Fitness, Vt.,” a member describes feeling satisfied after leaving the gym every time.
“As a female, I like that you can come here and lift heavy weights and be empowered,” says one member. “It’s just really wonderful.”
Another adds, “Everyone is really friendly.”