BRATTLEBORO — The Richards Group has formed a partnership with SmartConnect, a Medicare guidance and enrollment resource. The service is now available for Medicare-eligible adults throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.
SmartConnect is a program designed for Medicare-eligible adults and their family members who may be working or retiring and may not have explored the benefits of Medicare coverage in its entirety. SmartConnect will provide The Richards Group's clients with individual consultations to help them better understand what Medicare has to offer, including Parts A, B, and Prescription Drug Plans, as well as Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans.
"What appealed to me most about SmartConnect was the ease of their process," said Tom Scull, a partner of The Richards Group. "Their Medicare guidance and comparison shopping is free and done on a one-on-one basis. That level of personalization and care made the decision to partner an easy one."
After scheduling a phone appointment, a licensed SmartConnect agent will work with clients of The Richards Group to find potential savings and benefits that meet their needs. For more information call 833-502-2747 or visit therichardsgrp.com/medicare.