John Murphy, senior territory manager for Keen, helps move several boxes of Keen shoes with the help of Sam’s Outdoor Outriggers to the ECDC’s MultiCultural Community Center to be handed out to members of the refugee community. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO – Keen shoes with help from Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters donated over 100 pairs of shoes to the Ethiopian Community Development Council to help the Afghan and other refugees prepare for the upcoming winter months.
The shoes were dropped off at MultiCultural Community Center, a spot established in town for refugees to come and receive support services.
Keen (stylized in all capital letters) is a family run brand based in Portland, Ore., born in 2003 with a question, “Can a sandal protect your toes.” Today their iconic Newport sandal is recognized around the world and they produce a full range of hiking, casual and winter products.
Sam’s has supported Keen from the beginning and has grown to become one of the largest independent retailers of Keen in the Northeast.
Since 2004 Keen has donated over $17 million in funds and product to disaster relief (including the recent hurricane IDA in Florida and Puerto Rico) and non-profits that improve access to the outdoors for everyone.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.
