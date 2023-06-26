BRATTLEBORO — Four graduates of the medical assisting program offered by Community College of Vermont walked into jobs with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital earlier this month.
"You're going to learn one thousand times more with on-the-job training," said Zakary Belletete, BMH's director of primary care, during a "draft day" at the hospital on June 9.
Two of the graduates were assigned to the hospital's primary care unit and two were assigned to urology.
"We will continue to support you in any way you need ... where your passions and dreams take you," said Belletete.
"I am continuing on to get my health sciences degree and that's my prerequisites for nursing school," said Alexis Drake, who was accompanied by her husband and their four children.
"I just want them to be proud of me," she said. "I hope this is showing them that they can do anything if they put their mind to it."
"It's pretty fantastic," said Phil Drake. "All of our kids already look up to their mom, but this gives them a little bit more. That's pretty cool."
"I was in Florida and I got burned out by social work," said Heidi Becker, who was looking for a career change when she found CCV's medical assisting program.
"I knew nothing about BMH," said Becker, who has family in Northern Vermont. "But I immediately loved the atmosphere here and the professionalism."
"Right now I am still in CCV and going for my health sciences degree," said Lana Walker, who hopes to be a hospital administrator. "It's a pretty stable job. Wherever you end up in this world, there is something for you to do in health care."
Adila Muzafari, who came to the United States from Afghanistan through Operation Allies Welcome for people who worked with the military, said she learned about the CCV program through her case worker, who is a nurse.
"I'm looking forward to a long-term medical career but doing it by little steps," she said.
CCV's medical assisting program is a 15-week, one-semester apprenticeship that includes 15 credits that can be applied to CCV's administrative or clinical medical assisting certificates and the health science associate degree program.
"Each one of you will join your respective practices at BMH, playing a vital role in ensuring that we remain true to our mission and continue to build the foundation for your success in the future," said Belletete.
Joyce Judy, the president of CCV, attended to the ceremony to offer words of congratulations to the graduates.
"I want to start by thanking Brattleboro Memorial Hospital because without their partnership, this program wouldn't exist," she said, adding working directly with BMH, the college was able to tailor the program specifically for BMH's needs.
"You're a medical assistant, and that's where you can stay for the rest of your career," said Judy. "But these are credit bearing courses and they could pave the way for a degree in nursing. They could pave the way for a degree in other areas. So I would say this is a starting point."
Courses taken by the graduates included human biology, medical terminology, pharmacology and microcomputer applications.
Gretchen Kelton, BMH's director of specialty practices also congratulated the four graduates.
She said she started her career in health care in 1990 after spending time with her grandfather at BMH before his death.
"Between that experience and the compassion given by the staff, especially the sweet nurse who smelled like strawberries, I found why I wanted to become a nurse," said Kelton, who graduated high school in 1990 and immediately went to work at Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Mass. She started at BMH in environmental services and has remained there, working her way up to director of specialty practices.
"I knew that every person, every role matters and without one, the organization would fail," she said. "Thank you for choosing to be a part of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and I look forward to learning from each of you. Join me in making that difference. The sky's the limit here."