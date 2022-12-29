BRATTLEBORO — A new cannabis dispensary has sprouted in Brattleboro.
Theory Wellness will open at 9 a.m. Friday at the former Olympia Sports at 768 Putney Road in the Fairfield Plaza Shopping Center.
Thomas Winstanley, chief marketing officer of Theory Wellness, provided a tour of the space Thursday as employees prepared for the first day of business. He said the first phase of construction allows the store to open in the front part right away and eventually expand into the back.
The Brattleboro store marks the company's eighth. Theory Wellness says the store will have a different approach from operations in Massachusetts and Maine, where it also cultivates products.
"Vermont is one of the most interesting regulatory models on the East Coast for cannabis," Brandon Pollock, chief executive officer of Theory Wellness, said in a news release. "The emphasis on streamlined licensing for craft farmers will allow for a terrific mix of top-quality products in our dispensary. By focusing on retail, we look forward to showcasing this unique network of local cultivators, many of which have been producing high-quality flower for years."
Teva Smith, who has worked for Theory Wellness since 2017 and was busy with preparations at the store Thursday, said the company runs three dispensaries in Massachusetts and four in Maine.
“This will be our first dispensary in Vermont,” Smith told the Brattleboro Select Board last Tuesday before securing a license to sell tobacco paraphernalia and vape cartridges.
The following day, the company received approval from the Vermont Cannabis Control Board for the Brattleboro store.
As part of Friday's opening, Theory Wellness plans to donate 10 percent of its net profits that day to the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
"The VNRC's progressive stances on a range of conservation-driven initiatives are one of the many reasons we're excited to be joining the Vermont economy," Winstanley said in the news release. "The state's forward-thinking approach to environmentalism is a concept we share in the cannabis industry. When the opportunity arises to align our mission with those in a community, it's exciting for us."
Theory Wellness says it will be one of about 30 recreational dispensaries in Vermont when it opens. The store will be the second in Brattleboro, joining Vermont Bud Barn owned by Scott Sparks, and the third in Windham County, with Ratu's Cannabis Supply owned by Christian Engel and Jennifer Betit-Engel in Wilmington.
Hours of operation at Theory Wellness will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The store is expected to add 10 new jobs to the town.