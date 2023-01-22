BRATTLEBORO — Whether you’re a longtime cannabis user or just canna-curious, Theory Wellness has something for everyone. It promotes cannabis access for all and cares about getting it right for both the customers and the team.
The new shop opened in the Fairfield Plaza Shopping Center on Putney Road in December, making it the company’s eighth store on the East Coast.
While Theory’s first medical dispensary opened in Bridgewater, Mass., in 2017, it was originally founded in 2015 by college roommates Nick Friedman and Brandon Pollock. Since then, the company has grown to operate two additional businesses in Massachusetts, four in Maine, and now Theory has landed in Brattleboro. It’s also on track to open in New Jersey, and also has products available in two New York stores.
The Brattleboro dispensary has a slightly different model than its sister locations. Rather than cultivating, manufacturing and producing in-house, there’s more of a focus on craft farmers and high-quality products.
“The network of local cultivators is world-class in Vermont, so we’re excited to showcase their exceptional products,” said Teva Smith, director of retail for Theory Wellness.
Theory’s exceptional products aren’t the only thing it’s known for. It also donates a portion of opening sales to local non-profit groups when a new retail store launches. In the past, this has included initiatives for local farmers’ markets, conservation organizations and nature reserves.
“We like to use our operation as a force for good in any community we operate in,” Smith said.
The company donated 10 percent of its net profits from its opening day to the Vermont Natural Resources Council. This decision was made because of the state’s forward-thinking approach to environmentalism — a concept the cannabis industry shares.
Aside from giving back, Theory is proud to hire talented staff who are known for providing world-class customer service at every one of its stores. The new site added 10 new positions to the Southern Vermont job market.
Theory sells flower, vaporizers, edibles, tinctures and so much more, with an emphasis on small batch, craft cannabis. It uses sustainable techniques for cultivation on an outdoor cannabis farm and state-of-the-art indoor gardens.
See what the infused seltzer trend is all about by visiting the new Theory Wellness dispensary at 768 Putney Road in Brattleboro. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit theorywellness.org.