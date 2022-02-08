WILMINGTON — A portion of WW Building Supply's parking lot could soon be home to Tito's Taqueria's next food truck.
"Hopefully, if we can get there, we'll have some hot tacos and burritos for you," Tito Garza, owner of Tito's, told the Wilmington Development Review Board at the end of a hearing Monday night.
Garza reported hearing positive feedback when his business announced the endeavor on Facebook. The post garnered more than 340 likes, 64 shares and 34 comments, including one that says, "This makes me so happy."
If there's enough interest after one or two years, Garza said he would explore establishing a permanent restaurant in Wilmington. That has occurred in Brattleboro, where he started selling Mexican food out of a cooler on Western Avenue in 2016, before expanding to a trailer in Black Mountain Square and then a brick and mortar store in Hannaford Plaza in May, and one in Greenfield, Mass., in 2019.
"We started a conversation with WW," Garza said. "They've got an ideal location."
Board member Chrystal Holt said the project sounded good to her. The use fits within the commercial/residential zoning district.
Avoiding more testimony on lighting and potentially a site visit that would delay the board's decision, Garza said he would run the food truck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for now.
After closing the hearing Monday, the board went into deliberations. It has 45 days to issue a decision on whether to allow Tito's Taqueria LLC to establish a food trailer on Druke-Fawcett LLC's property at 444 Route 100 North.
In the Facebook post, Tito's said it anticipates service could start in mid- to late February.