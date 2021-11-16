Today’s edition of the newspaper was published on a new printing press. This modernized printing press — a Community SSC Magnum manufactured by the Goss company — replaces one that had been printing several newspapers a day for more than three decades.
The Community SSC Magnum was installed in a little over two months at a printing plant in Pittsfield, Mass., operated by New England Newspapers Inc., Vermont News & Media’s long-term business partner. The project was months more in the planning.
“Part of our agreement with our former sister paper, The Berkshire Eagle, was to continue to print with them and thus acquiring this new-to-us press was important to us,” said Jordan Brechenser, VNM president; VNM is the parent of the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer and Manchester Journal. “We intend to continue printing newspapers and products for the long haul and having top-notch quality is necessary to keep up with the times.”
Over the next several weeks, the press operators will be working through any kinks and making adjustments to the new machine. We thank our readers for their patience during this transition.
The new Community SSC Magnum press is a modernized machine, and it is destined to bring our newspapers forth into the coming decades of local news.
The new press produces an all-around higher-quality look for our loyal newspaper readers. It has sophisticated printing technology that renders better image reproduction, which means we’re able to deliver top-quality color photographs, graphics and advertisements for our readers and advertisers alike.
The new press substantially reduces printing errors, such as overly inked or under-inked pages, that occurred on the older machine because of its advanced age.
The better printing job also benefits our advertisers and commercial customers. The Magnum is capable of publishing color on every page of the newspaper, so advertisers who want color ads will not be limited to certain pages. The old press simply did not have the capacity to print color like this one.