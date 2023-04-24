BRATTLEBORO — One sign of spring won't appear this year.
Top of the Hill Grill will not be reopening. Owner Jon Julian is selling the business and the Putney Road property.
"My dream would be if someone came along that wanted to continue to do food," said Julian, 73, of Williamsville. "I think there's a tremendous opportunity if someone wants to come and put their vision on it."
Julian estimates about 12,000 vehicles pass by the property each day. He's open to sharing recipes and techniques with a new owner.
Beer or ice cream might be good offerings, Julian said. During his 25 years in business, he decided against having these items on the menu. He focused on the food.
His hope is that someone ends up enjoying serving food out of the space as much as he did.
"I loved it," he said.
Having hired more than 100 employees over the years, he said he appreciates all the dedicated staff members.
"I had a wonderful run with kids that I would find when they were 16, 17 years old at the high school, who then worked for me for four or five or six years," he said. "They'd come back over the summer when they were off to college and they learned a lot about teamwork, camaraderie. I had pretty high expectations for trying to be engaged with their work. And the goal was to put out the best food that we can make, serve it in a very pleasant atmosphere and work together."
Julian said he's overwhelmed by the number of people who have contacted him or posted on social media about how much the business meant to them over the years. He called the customers "absolutely fabulous."
"Things don't always go according to plan but our customers were patient and loyal," he said. "And as a nod to Brattleboro, we tried to accommodate as many different palates as we could."
For instance, Top of the Hill Grill had a vegetarian menu. Julian said the barbecue joint was probably the only one in the country to sell cases and cases of tempeh.
Over the years, the business was featured in the New York Times and on the Discovery Channel television show "Road Trip Masters."
About four years ago, Julian thought he had sold the business. He said he was working with a "very enthusiastic" couple; however, the deal fell through at the last minute.
Then COVID-19 came along. Julian said he lost about 20 or more catering gigs, however, the Soup Shack stayed busy.
Regenerating enthusiasm became a challenge for him.
"And as that was happening, I was getting a little older and a little less energetic," he said, noting the long shifts required in the restaurant industry. "So the last couple of years, I would say, basically I just ran out of gas."
Recently, the business was put on the market for $550,000. Thom Dahlin of Berkley and Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, who Julian said has restaurant experience, is the agent.
"This very special location is one of the last unspoiled, verdant properties on Putney Road," the listing states. "From the outdoor seating areas, one has breathtaking views of The Retreat Meadows in the distance and a magical adjacent pond teeming with birds and turtles and lush vegetation."
The main building has a large walk-in cooler and freezer, and separate office space. The 1,550-square-foot space can be used to serve a restaurant's needs and off-site catering, according to the listing.
A 500-square foot structure offers the view of the Retreat Meadows. Another space is the grill area, where food can be finished and picked up.
Julian suggested someone could run the business for 12 months a year. His season typically went from the end of the March through October and he used off-time to visit other countries to bring back new recipes or techniques.
"It was a little crazy," he said of all the items on the menu. "I wasn't driven solely by the numbers. I wanted to create a menu that was interesting to me, to create something that I wanted to cook."
For now, Julian said, "I'm twiddling my thumbs a little bit. Retirement at this point is a little overrated. I liked the fray."
Julian said he's considering going back into catering.