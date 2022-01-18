MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is now accepting applications for the Trade Show Assistance Grant program. The program helps Vermont agriculture and forestry businesses with money to identify, plan, exhibit and sell their Vermont products at out-of-state trade shows or virtual shows targeting out-of-state buyers.
Funding for these matching grants comes from the Working Lands Enterprise, providing 50 percent reimbursements for eligible trade show-related expenses to help businesses connect with wholesale buyers. Funding may be used for the following approved expenses: travel and accommodations; marketing assets and booth design; registration fees, including booth space and educational sessions; booth fees including furnishings and utilities; and shipping, freight and other marketing costs like samples, printing, etc.
Proposed trade show(s) must be in the wholesale format. Direct to consumer shows will only be eligible on a case-by-case basis. Applicants may include up to five trade shows in their yearly marketing plan for up to $5,000 in eligible reimbursements. For this funding round, The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has a special interest in supporting wood and forestry businesses in their trade show marketing efforts.
Applications will be accepted through March 2. Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/tradeshow to learn more and apply today.
Questions should be directed to Kristen Wirkkala at 802-522-3742 or kristen.wirkkala@vermont.gov.