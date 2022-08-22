BRATTLEBORO — Last December, Pres. Joe Biden signed an executive order to make the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050, aiming for a 65 percent reduction in planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and an all-electric fleet of car and trucks, numbering more than 645,000, five years later.
In addition to increasing their use of renewable power, Biden is ordering federal agencies to cut the greenhouse gas emissions of all their existing buildings, campuses, and physical installations in half over the next decade. By 2045, all federal buildings must be carbon neutral.
To achieve this, agencies will have to renovate or retrofit existing buildings, taking actions like improving energy efficiency, or, in some cases, by installing solar panels and other carbon neutral technologies on their premises to achieve net-zero.
The federal government's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, alongside corporate, community and citizen efforts to switch to renewables has many challenges to overcome.
One of the biggest is modernizing the nation's power grid and developing transmission lines from regions with abundant solar, wind and hydro resources, to regions where the demand is the highest.
Recently, the construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line was halted after Maine residents voted against the corridor project; Northern Pass, another transmission project to tie hydro power from Canada to southern New England, was similarly halted.
In June, the Northeast Energy and Commerce Association hosted an online forum to discuss this specific challenge of establishing new transmission lines, with experts from around the region.
"We can't get to zero carbon without building transmission to connect remote renewables with customers," said Janet Gail Besser, who leads the Smart Electric Power Alliance’s Regulatory and Business Innovation program. "Sure, we can get to carbon free no problem ... as long as we build transmission, billions of dollars of transmission."
Much of that money is available now through the federal $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better plan, said Besser, and there are plans to use that money for transmission projects. But how do you convince people these projects will benefit them, and not just people in big cities or corporate America?
SEPA conducted its own discussion on this challenge, said Besser.
"And one of the interesting takeaways from our conversations with the environmental organizations is the recognition that transmission is essential. But transparency and customer engagement are needed to move that forward. ... It's really sitting down and listening to what the community wants, understanding their needs, responding to their needs. ... [T]he more responsive you are, the more likely you'll succeed. ... You need to demonstrate that the benefits of the transmission solution exceed those of other types of solutions. And you can only do that by building confidence."
Besser said New England is particularly well positioned to transition to carbon free energy resources, "But there's a lot of work to be done to make that happen."
Jennifer Chen, senior manager in clean energy at the World Resources Institute, said the U.S. Department of Energy and the Federal Energy Regulation Commission are attempting to unify a transmission system that's grown piecemeal and from the bottom up.
"In the past, utilities build transmission to connect generators to their customers on a utility by utility footprint basis," she said. "Now we're looking at sharing more resources across regions. ... The existing transmission planning apparatus just didn't take into account, or facilitate, transmission planning on a larger regional scale, and in particular, between utility footprints and between states."
In April, FERC published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to help make the nation’s energy infrastructure more resilient and reliable while also achieving cost savings for consumers.
The rulemaking has been established to address issues such as the siting of energy production and transmission lines, said Chen.
"Siting has been a difficult issue, or a challenging issue, particularly as the states that are deciding to site a line don't see a benefit to their own state," she said. "They might see that the line doesn't go according to their laws or benefit their customers and state and so they can deny that application."
However, said Chen, the infrastructure legislation passed last year includes updates that allow the Department of Energy and FERC in certain circumstances to override state decisions by declaring an energy corridor is in the national interest.
"By that we mean they can issue permits, and if needed, that will come with eminent domain authority," she said.
However, said Chen, none of this can be done effectively without engaging people in the communities affected by generation and transmission.
"They are looking to engage and collaborate early with states, tribes, tribal nations, and stakeholders with the aim of accelerating transmission deployments," she said.
Caitlin Peale Sloan, vice president of the Massachusetts office of the Conservation Law Foundation, said siting of generation facilities and transmission lines is of particular concern to communities with "environmental justice populations."
"Siting infrastructure is almost always going to impact someone," she said. "When you come down to it, no one wants high voltage grid infrastructure in their backyard."
Practices such as "redlining," which is based on the racial characteristics of a community, zoning and other intentional community planning measures "have combined to situate populations, including and especially black and brown communities, recent immigrants and low income people in specific areas," said Sloan.
"It does matter where a project is being cited ... in a community that is largely white and middle class or wealthier, and without a lot of exposure to pollution, versus the community with historic and current cumulative burdens from industry and other energy facilities," she said.
"Developers and clean energy folks really want to do the right thing by [environmental justice] populations," said Sloan.
That's why it's important for developers to communicate with these communities, she said, and not try to push through a project that's going to have a disproportionate impact on historically marginalized communities.
Megan Aconfora, team lead for outreach in Eastern Massachusetts for Burns & McDonnell, an infrastructure design and construction firm, said she's been on the ground in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, talking with people about new transmission infrastructure, "Working with them to kind of understand what their concerns are, finding ways in which the project can accommodate those concerns."
"They want cleaner energy," she said, but when you bring up transmission infrastructure, some people start to balk. "I've dealt with many people who like what a project is in theory, but they're not pleased with what the impact is going to be to them directly."
NIMBYism, or "not in my backyard," often results in inequitable burdens on marginalized communities, said Aconfora.
"That is a huge reason why stakeholder engagement early and often is very important for the success of these types of projects," she said. "People are becoming more involved. We're seeing regulatory requirements shift. The success [in getting] these projects up and running and off the ground is to really start finding ways within our outreach plans on how we move from inform and consult to involve and collaborate. ... We do need to make sure that communities that are being directly impacted are given a seat at the table."
