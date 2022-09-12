BELLOWS FALLS — Twin Falls Training Center recently opened its doors on Aug. 1. Located at 9B Spencer Drive, the center offers recreational and competitive gymnastics for toddlers through adults and ninja obstacles for kids of all ages.
The 7,100-square-foot, air-conditioned facility has all of the standard gymnastics equipment: a spring floor, balance beams of various heights, a vault and uneven bars, plus a 30-foot tumble track and a dedicated preschool area. Coming soon is a parent workout space for enrolled families to use for a fee while their child is in class.
In early 2021, amid the COVID pandemic, owners Kari Gypson and Cassandra Pedigo reconnected and began working on plans to make opening a gym in the Greater Falls area a reality. The pair said they faced many ups and downs but never lost sight of the goal to bring gymnastics back to the community to give kids a positive, healthy activity to participate in while having fun. Gymnastics provides physical benefits such as strength, coordination and endurance, but it also provides mental training through the development of self-discipline and a strong sense of self-trust.
Twin Falls Training Center seeks to use gymnastics to support the overall well-being of the youth in the community. After the initial location fell through, the space at 9 Spencer Drive was identified as an ideal location. The pair acted quickly to secure the location and were then awarded a loan from the town of Rockingham, giving them the funding they needed to purchase equipment and do the necessary fit-up work on the previously vacant unit.
The facility is open six days a week; Twin Falls offers preschool gymnastics, beginner through advanced recreational classes, ninja, adult gymnastics and strength training classes. Open gym is also available for kids who want to explore the gym before committing to a class or for gymnasts looking for more time. The competitive program offers pre-team and team options for those who want to pursue a gymnastics sports career. Twin Falls also offers birthday parties. Parties are split into two parts, gym time as an open gym, mini class or laser tag and use of the party room for refreshments and gifts.
For more information, visit twinfallsgym.com.