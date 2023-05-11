MONTPELIER — Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Kevin Gaffney announced the recent appointments of Amanda Smith and Aaron Ferenc as deputy commissioners of the securities and banking divisions within the Department.
In November 2022, then-Director of Examinations Ferenc was appointed interim-deputy commissioner of banking. Earlier last year, Smith, who was then supervising the administration and registration unit in the securities division, became interim-deputy commissioner of securities. Gaffney said their contributions during the past year were instrumental in maintaining continual, effective operations.
"Aaron is an experienced DFR leader who not only met the challenge of the new role but has been extremely helpful in providing support and advice as the banking sector navigates a variety of challenges," Gaffney added. "Amanda has done a great job of not only leading the division but supporting me in a number of ways this past year. She also has been an integral part of the Department outreach effort and helped coordinate a collaborative Financial Literacy effort with the Treasurer's Office last month."
Smith and Ferenc, two longtime employees with the Department, were appointed by Gov. Phil Scott last week as deputy commissioner of the Department securities division and banking division, respectively.
The Department of Financial Regulation is charged with protecting consumers while ensuring industry partners in the areas of banking, insurance, securities and captive insurance operate responsibly, and can access information and guidance to do so in Vermont.
The Department Securities Division administers Vermont’s “Blue Sky Laws” contained in the Vermont Uniform Securities Act and is responsible for protecting Vermont investors from fraud and promoting the development of Vermont’s capital markets. The DFR Banking Division regulates state-chartered banks, credit unions, trust companies, and other non-bank financial services providers such as mortgage lenders, sales finance companies and money transmitters.