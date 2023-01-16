VERNON — Where can you get a delicious home-cooked meal (breakfast or lunch) and a bottomless cup of good, hot coffee so close to home that you are sure to meet up with your Vernon friends and neighbors?
The answer is: At the newly opened Uncle Jesse’s Cafe adjacent to JSpec Auto Repair on Pond Road in Vernon.
Since its opening on Jan. 3, the cafe, which is owned and operated by lifelong Vernon resident MaryLynn Scherlin, has been a popular eating place. Serving breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday each week and dinner specials Fridays from 2 to 7 p.m., Uncle Jesse’s Cafe welcomes one and all. It’s a great community gathering place.
For the Friday dinner specials, Chef Billy will be serving up some favorite dishes: One week, it might be fish and chips, another week it could be chicken parmigiana, stuffed peppers, or meat loaf and mashed potatoes. All the meals are delicious.
“It’s good to finally be open,” says Scherlin. “People are really excited to have a good place to eat so close to home. And we’re having fun serving the food we all like.”
Kerry Amidon, a regular customer and Vernon Elementary School Board chair, says “I could make fish and chips at home, but it’s much better here. The French fries are to die for! And where else would I meet so many of my neighbors on a Friday night?”
Uncle Jesse’s Cafe serves great home-style comfort food Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, and stays open on Friday 2 to 7 p.m. for Chef Billy’s weekly dinner specials.
Bronna Zlochiver is potter/owner of The Village Potter and "a happy patron of Uncle Jesse’s Cafe."