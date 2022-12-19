MANCHESTER — Ski and snowboard shops have you all set for your winter needs.
John Bradley, owner of Bradley's Pro Shop Ski & Bike in Manchester, said backcountry ski equipment is trending. It allows skiers or boarders to hike up a hill using "skins" on the bottom then ski down.
Bradley noted how the new profile of skis are wider, designed for backcountry, or powder and glades.
"But the beauty of the new equipment is you can still ski on the green or groomed trails," he said.
Bradley said his store has "done quite well so far."
"We had a great Black Friday, then a rain hits," he said. "We need snow on the ground, like everyone else."
Still, his service department has been very busy. A lot of online ski rental reservations have been booked for Christmas break and beyond.
Parker T. Rice, owner of Equipe Sport, said his stores in Rawsonville and West Dover have several new products this year including ski clothing from Elevenate and Vuori.
"Some advancements in snowshoes have allowed them to even sell without snow as people prepare for the winter," he said, citing Crescent Moon EVA as "one great example."
Rice called the demand and interest in the new style of snowshoes "a shot in the arm to the category."
"Normally, snowshoes and Nordic ski equipment are sold after a snowstorm," he said. "We see more people buying these new styles in advance of the season. They make using the snowshoe much easier — no moving parts and a natural gate when walking."
With the warm winter and slow start to the snow season, Rice expected the store would see strong fleece and lightweight jackets selling.
"We still are experiencing many supply chain issues, mainly on the clothing side of the business," he said.
Invasion Snowboard Shop in West Dover is off to a "great" start, owner Pete Ripley said. He reported having numbers close to last year, the shop's best season so far.
Last year, Invasion ended up with a shortage of boots.
"With more of a demand than ever, I thought I ordered enough but started running out of key sizes by mid-February and could not find more with the brands we carry," Ripley said Monday. "This season I wanted to make sure that was not going to happen again. With boot sales slightly up from last year, as of today, we still have over 500 pairs in stock."
Ripley believes the shop does well with boot sales because of people being hesitant about ordering online, and wanting to try them on and learn about them.
Also selling well this year are branded items or Invasion collaborations. The shop partnered with Dang goggles, Magical Go-Go wax and Fix Bindings on products.
"As far as shipping," Ripley said, "there are still a few delays. But 95 percent of all ordered product is in and the rest will be here before Christmas week," he said earlier this month.
Andrew Kimiecik, digital marketing manager at Stratton Mount Resort, said the stores in Stratton Village are full of product — they're stocked with about 30 percent more inventory than last season. The shops are experiencing better shipping times and fewer supply chain issues.
Kimiecik described goggles as "a top selling category, as people are prepping for winter and making their first laps of the season." He said the Burton and Syd and Dusty’s shops have a larger snowboard hardgoods selection than last season. That includes boards, boots and bindings.
First Run Ski Shop has been "busy tuning skis and boards, and getting them ready for winter after guests' first visits to the mountain," Kimiecik said. Backcountry/touring gear remains popular, as Stratton has "a very hiker friendly uphill policy," he added.
"The feeling across the village and the industry as a whole is that it is nice to see specialty retailers full of the latest gear," he said. "We're ecstatic to welcome holiday skiers, riders, shoppers, and those returning to the mountain and winter activities in the coming weeks."
This year, Mount Snow is partnering with J. Crew for a limited edition collection of Mount Snow branded men’s apparel, including unique designs for three different sweatshirts, three T-shirts, two beanies and two hats.
"J. Crew was seeking to design this season’s men’s winter collection with a '70s/'90s throwback theme, and the designs pulled from vintage Mount Snow assets from those eras," said Quinn Kelsey, spokesperson for Mount Snow's parent company Vail Resorts. "A limited number of each item will be on sale in the Mount Snow retail stores and are available in select J. Crew stores."