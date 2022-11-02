KILLINGTON — The Fox U.S Open of Mountain Biking will be returning to Vermont next year in a plan underway with Killington Resort.
After the event returned to Killington from Sept. 15 to 18 for the first time since 2018, Harper said the intent is to stay in Vermont. Long-term plans are being made with the resort.
"We want it to be a party for everyone in the industry and in the community," said Clay Harper, event director and co-founder. "The Vermont mountain bike community is awesome. Everyone in Vermont is so excited about mountain biking. You can really feel it."
According to usopen.bike, the event was established in 2003 "with the single goal of creating excitement in the American mountain bike scene." Harper said the idea was to start a contest that differed from what already existed for the mountain bike community in the U.S. and around the world.
"The beauty of the U.S. Open is it is a standalone event," he said. "It has an open class, so basically anyone can sign up and qualify to be in the main downhill event."
This year, $80,000 in prize money was spread across the different classes — the highest purse yet. For the men and women's downhill open classes, the prize was $15,000 each.
Harper said more than 600 athletes competed in this year's U.S. Open, including the downhill, enduro, dual slalom and children's races. About 7,000 attendees were counted.
"It was very successful. It was great," Harper said. "We really had a good week."
Mountain Creek Resort in New Jersey hosted the inaugural event and those after it until 2012, when the U.S. Open went on hiatus for five years. Killington hosted it in 2018, then a capital project involving a new lodge prevented it from happening because Harper's groups couldn't book the dates they wanted.
"We wound up going out to California," he said. "It was amicable."
A three-year contract with Big Bear Lake led to "a huge event" in 2019, then the COVID-19 shutdown caused 2020's to be canceled, and wildfires kept it from happening last year, Harper said. He views the U.S. Open as "the platform for athletes to come out and prove themselves."
"That's the open class nature of it," he said. "You can really step up at the U.S. Open."
He noted how a 15-year-old from Colorado competed in the open class this year and took third place against pros from all over the world.
"That's the heart of it," Harper said. "We also really pride ourselves on being the best platform in the U.S. for youth racing."
Harper said the event is organized in a way that makes it less stressful for athletes than other events and "really good" for spectating.
"We encourage everyone to bring their bike and ride and then watch the race," he said. "We keep as much of the bike park open as possible."