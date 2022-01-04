WILMINGTON — The owners of the Horizon Inn are closer to realizing their plant-based dreams.
They just received approval from the Wilmington Development Review Board to run a restaurant open to the public and they plan to make the menu vegan.
"We received the green light! We are very excited!" Jennifer Betit-Engel, inn co-owner, said in a text message in response to the Reformer. "We're working hard on renovations as every entrance and the main lobby has to be finished before we fix up the restaurant. We are dealing with the typical construction delays right now, specifically with windows and doors, which have a 12 to 14 week wait. But other than that, we are working hard on what we can do and remain super psyched about the project."
At one point prior to new ownership, the Route 9 property had approval for a restaurant that could only be patronized by hotel guests. A change of use was required from the Development Review Board to have the restaurant open to the public.
The board's decision requires the owners to obtain any other applicable permits and a modified wastewater permit for chlorinated water for a restaurant of as many as 50 seats. Based on testimony at a hearing in early December, the restaurant and lounge must close no later than 11 p.m. daily and have an occupancy of no more than 50 seats with all seating indoors.
If unused, the board's approval will expire two years from Dec. 20. The application was approved in a 3-0 decision.
"We're excited that the DRB voted unanimously yes and our engineer is working hard to finish the modifications we wish to have within the Horizon," Betit Engel said. "So everything is going along as expected."
Betit-Engel and her husband, Christian Engel, who also own Ratu’s Liquor & Market in downtown Wilmington, bought the property in October 2020. They began opening rooms to the public last January and continued renovations.
Their hope is to open the restaurant and lounge in the summer.
"But that's wishful thinking," Betit-Engel said.
Previously owned by the Hermitage Club, the inn housed employees. The company faced financial issues that ultimately led to a bankruptcy auction where club members took over the private ski resort at Haystack Mountain, then sold off other assets.