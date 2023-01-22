BRATTLEBORO — A bright red barn sitting beneath green steeples on Marlboro Road is home to three businesses under one roof, which all have the same mission: support cannabis fans and smaller-sized growers — not large corporate growers.
The Vermont Hempicurean was established in 2017 by Scott Sparks and now shares space with his Vermont Bud Barn and Vermont Grow Barn (established in 2021), making it the ultimate one-stop shop. The Hempicurean was in downtown Brattleboro for four years before moving to 257 Marlboro Road in February 2022.
Each section of the barn serves its own purpose — selling grow supplies, curating hemp products and educating customers about cannabis products.
Sparks embarked on Vermont Hempicurean after 30 years in the food service industry and attending the Northern Colorado Hemp Expo on a whim. A year later, he opened the Hempicurean shop in an effort to provide relief with the use of CBD, or cannabidiol, products. Those include oil, flower, seeds, edibles, topicals, capsules, pet products and clothing.
One thing led to another, and Sparks used his experience of working with local farmers to meet a need for well-sourced grow supplies. The Vermont Grow Barn stocks soil, nutrients, tents and lights for cannabis home growers, as well as other grow operations in need of supplies.
“I’m most proud of supporting the Vermont hemp and cannabis farmers by keeping it local,” Sparks said.
He has built and solidified his business relationships by visiting farms and selling products based on where they’re produced and sourced from.
The Bud Barn is Brattleboro’s first legal adult-use recreational cannabis dispensary and carries products from local cultivators and manufacturers across the state, including Family Tree, Forbins Finest, Bushy Beard, Craft Cannabis of Vermont, Rebel Grown, Encore and more. It officially opened on Oct 24.
As a businessman, Sparks' biggest concern is corporate cannabis flooding the market and pushing out small growers.
Like his love for cooking, Sparks hopes cannabis and CBD consumers can choose from a variety of options and have a positive result, similar to cooking a meal and receiving feedback.
“I have these ingredients, these ideas, and to put them together and bring them forth, and people really enjoy it, and you get a positive response back, that’s very rewarding,” he said in an interview with Craft State Media.
If you’re looking for a welcoming space to learn about cannabis, hemp, or growing supplies, look no further than the red barn at 257 Marlboro Road. The crew at the three sister shops is waiting to cultivate your next experience.
Visit vtbudbarn.com, vtgrowbarn.com and vthempicurean.com.