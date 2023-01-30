BURLINGTON — The Vermont Dairy Producers Conference returns on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for the first in-person gathering since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its 24th year, the Vermont Dairy Producers Conference celebrates the dairy industry and the farmers who work tirelessly to provide milk to individuals across Vermont and beyond. This one-day conference – held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington – includes innovative sessions led by industry experts and provides an opportunity to connect with more than 200 farmers from across the Northeast and representatives from more than 50 dairy-related organizations.
“I look forward to the speakers and visiting with other farmers and vendors each year,” said Ethan Pratt, milking manager at Sprague Ranch in Brookfield. “It’s definitely a conference worth missing your chores for.”
This year’s conference features five well-known speakers from across the country, sharing information about topics ranging from sustainability to dairy management. Dr. Jeffrey Bewley from Holstein Association USA will discuss how to utilize data to make health and economic decisions in dairy farm management. Dr. Victor E. Cabrera from the University of Wisconsin – Madison will discuss dairy farm efficiency with an emphasis on reproduction. Dr. David Parsley from the University of Kentucky will discuss developing a system for continuous improvement. Tim Schaefer, certified business coach and financial planner at Encore, will share how participants can scale up their dairy management skills and identify limitations to success. Dr. Frank Mitloehner from the University of California – Davis will discuss climate action in agriculture.
The Vermont Dairy Producers Conference also includes the 2022 Vermont Milk Quality Awards, presented by the Vermont Dairy Industry Association.
Registration for the 2023 Vermont Dairy Producers Conference is now open. Learn more at vtdairyconference.com.